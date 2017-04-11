Two brothers die tragically

A security guard who tried to restrain two customers fighting over a parking space at Malcomess mall in East London, died after one punch to the head in front of a cheering crowd.

Zukile Mhlakaza, 25, employed by security company Xhobani, was declared dead at Frere Hospital on Friday afternoon after suffering brain damage.

He died two hours after his mother had phoned him to tell him that his brother in Cape Town had been murdered.

He leaves a two-year-old daughter and the devastated family must now organise a double funeral for the brothers at their Mqanduli home on Saturday.

Mhlakaza was allegedly knocked to the ground at the mall by truck driver, Luyanda Aya, 31.

Aya claimed the guards attacked him and he lashed out in self-defence, but the Xhobani company bosses said Aya was causing public unrest.

Aya told the Dispatch: “I can’t remember everything. I was drunk.”

Mhlakaza’s boss, Sebenzile Somi, told the Dispatch that his employee was punched so hard, he collapsed and fell, smashing his head against the concrete pavement.

Foam and blood started pouring from his mouth, leaving Mhlakaza unconscious.

East London police spokeswoman Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala yesterday said a case of murder had been opened at the Fleet Street police station but no arrests had been made.

“No one has been arrested at this point. The investigation is still underway,” she said.

Speaking to the Daily Dispatch yesterday, Aya, who is from Scenery Park, claimed he acted in self-defence after he was attacked by security guards, and could not go to work due to his wounds.

“I have a swollen face, swollen body and torn lips.

“My kneecap is also broken and my back has knobkerrie scars.”

Malcomess mall security manager Eric Moss said the fight was alleged to have been started by an intoxicated suspect who went on a rampage.

“He did not only attack Mhlakaza, but also assaulted another security guard at Tops.

“Our security guard had to get stitches around his mouth.”

Dramatic scenes unfolded in the mall’s parking lot after Xhobani security guards reinforced their team and forcibly restrained the suspect.

Moss said the attacker arrived in a car and got into an argument with another motorist who parked in a parking bay ahead of him.

One driver left the mall, but Aya allegedly confronted a group of men and started arguing with them.

Mhlakaza had been trying to restrain him when he was punched. Moss said a crowd of bystanders took the side of the drunk man and wanted to attack the guards.

Moss said the crowd only dispersed after Xhobani security manager Sebenzile Somi drew his firearm.

“I saw that they wanted to attack me after we acted in self-defence and restrain the suspect who had attacked our two security guards,” Somi told the Dispatch.

“I had to draw my firearm otherwise we were going to be in trouble.”

Amid the chaos, Moss, fearing further public unrest, said he placed the mall under lockdown.

“I ordered all the shops to close because I was fearing of what might happen, but some of the shop managers laughed at me saying I was overreacting.”

Moss said the man had been seen drinking earlier in the parking lot in front of Tops liquor store.

Moss said he had been battling for years to restrict customers from drinking in the parking lot.

“I put up signs stating clearly that the parking lot is a no-drinking zone, but customers would react by saying we should stop selling alcohol at Tops if we want them to stop drinking there.”

Mhlakaza had worked for Xhobani since 2014. He was described by both the mall management and security company as honest and hardworking.

“He was very trustworthy,” Somi said.

Moss said: “He was very friendly. He was the most loved security guard at the mall. The way he communicated with everyone was absolutely brilliant.”

Mhlakaza’s family was too distraught to speak to the Daily Dispatch. — malibongwed@dispatch.co.za