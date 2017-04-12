Well-known celebrities have joined the nation in paying tribute to 18-year-old Ontlametse Ntlami Phalatse‚ who died after a long battle with Progeria.

Ontlametse died at George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa‚ Pretoria‚ on Tuesday morning.

Celebrities including Somizi‚ Redi Thlabi‚ Siv Ngesi and sport personality Jimmy Tau‚ joined the masses in celebrating Ontlametse’s life and bidding farewell to the brave woman.

Ontlametse was one of the two South African young women living with Progeria‚ an extremely rare genetic disorder in which symptoms resembling aspects of ageing are manifested at a very early age.

Ontlametse lived up to 18 and finished her matric‚ even doctors did not expect her to live past the age of 14. She met President Jacob Zuma just last month as part of her “bucket list“.

We would like to extend our deepest condolences on the passing of Ontlametse Phalatse. Ugqatso lwakhe ulufezile #RIPOntlametse pic.twitter.com/TeXEtr4TVO — South African Gov (@GovernmentZA) April 12, 2017

Somizi shared a heartfelt tribute filled with a collage of pictures of Ontlametse‚ “Wow. My angel is gone. I’m forever proud of u. I won this fight. U were told u will never live beyond 13 yrs. 18years of a great life u had.”

Wow. My angel is gone. I'm forever proud of u. U won this fight. U were told u will never live beyond 13 yrs. 18years of a great life u had. A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on Apr 11, 2017 at 11:13pm PDT

Here are more of the tributes that poured out:

I remember watching her on 3rd degree…..her magnetic personality and strength… Her confidence…. Amazing. RIP https://t.co/SJPJDvRXxH — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) April 12, 2017

May your beautiful soul RIP Ntlami. Honored to have met you. 💔💔😭😭😭🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/O63Y66cYB5 — Jimmy Tau (@Jimmytau2) April 12, 2017

Heaven couldn't wait any longer. Thank you for everything. Sweet sleep to an undeniable inspiration. RIP Ntlami 🌻🌼❤ pic.twitter.com/Wuo8DTtgQS — Bontle (@BontleModiselle) April 12, 2017

So saddened by the passing of Ntlami! 😭😭😭 May her soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/lm3TRFpV0M — Sibusiso D. Mthembu (@SbuNoah) April 12, 2017

Robala Ka Kgotso @ntlami ❤️ A post shared by Natasha Thahane (@natasha_thahane) on Apr 12, 2017 at 12:23am PDT

Woke up to sad news of @ntlami passing. What an amazing, powerful, strong and very blessed soul she was. May you rest in eternal peace #ripntlami A post shared by Ntombee Ngcobo Mzolo (@ntombee_1) on Apr 11, 2017 at 11:01pm PDT

Robala ka kgotso Ntlami ⛪️🎚 A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo) on Apr 11, 2017 at 11:35pm PDT