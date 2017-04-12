Well-known celebrities have joined the nation in paying tribute to 18-year-old Ontlametse Ntlami Phalatse‚ who died after a long battle with Progeria.
Ontlametse died at George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa‚ Pretoria‚ on Tuesday morning.
Celebrities including Somizi‚ Redi Thlabi‚ Siv Ngesi and sport personality Jimmy Tau‚ joined the masses in celebrating Ontlametse’s life and bidding farewell to the brave woman.
Ontlametse was one of the two South African young women living with Progeria‚ an extremely rare genetic disorder in which symptoms resembling aspects of ageing are manifested at a very early age.
Ontlametse lived up to 18 and finished her matric‚ even doctors did not expect her to live past the age of 14. She met President Jacob Zuma just last month as part of her “bucket list“.
We would like to extend our deepest condolences on the passing of Ontlametse Phalatse. Ugqatso lwakhe ulufezile #RIPOntlametse pic.twitter.com/TeXEtr4TVO
— South African Gov (@GovernmentZA) April 12, 2017
Somizi shared a heartfelt tribute filled with a collage of pictures of Ontlametse‚ “Wow. My angel is gone. I’m forever proud of u. I won this fight. U were told u will never live beyond 13 yrs. 18years of a great life u had.”
Here are more of the tributes that poured out:
I remember watching her on 3rd degree…..her magnetic personality and strength… Her confidence…. Amazing. RIP https://t.co/SJPJDvRXxH
— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) April 12, 2017
RIP princess https://t.co/eEHkc1Sc93
— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) April 12, 2017
May your beautiful soul RIP Ntlami. Honored to have met you. 💔💔😭😭😭🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/O63Y66cYB5
— Jimmy Tau (@Jimmytau2) April 12, 2017
Heaven couldn't wait any longer. Thank you for everything. Sweet sleep to an undeniable inspiration. RIP Ntlami 🌻🌼❤ pic.twitter.com/Wuo8DTtgQS
— Bontle (@BontleModiselle) April 12, 2017
So saddened by the passing of Ntlami! 😭😭😭
May her soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/lm3TRFpV0M
— Sibusiso D. Mthembu (@SbuNoah) April 12, 2017