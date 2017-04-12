EFF leader Julius Malema appealed to protesters to be disciplined on Wednesday as thousands marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to call for President Jacob Zuma’s resignation.

The message comes amid a politically charged environment‚ with warnings from authorities that unruly protesters would not be tolerated.

Zuma has sparked anger from political parties and civic groups by suggesting that an anti-Zuma march last Friday was motivated by racism.

“We are joining hands today as political parties to send a message. Zuma must go‚” Malema told protesters on Wednesday in Pretoria.

Most were dressed in the EFF’s red‚ but demonstrators from across the political spectrum took part.

Malema emphasised that unity was paramount to ensure the objective of removing Zuma from office.

Fellow EFF leader Dali Mpofu earlier told reporters the objective was not to remove the ANC‚ only Zuma.

“We will remove the ANC in 2019‚” he said.