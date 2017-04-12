High Court finds Mandela scandal fraud charge sheet ‘wanting’

The charge sheet alleging fraud against several politicians and powerful business people in the Nelson Mandela funeral fraud scandal has been found wanting by the Grahamstown High Court.

Judges Thamie Beshe and Judith Roberson yesterday set aside East London Regional Magistrate Sadia Jacobs 2015 decision not to quash the rambling charge sheet, which three of the accused claim was woefully inadequate and wholly defective.

ANC regional secretary Pumlani Mkolo, businesswomen Zintle Nkhulu and Nosiphiwo Mati resorted to the high court to review and set aside Jacobs decision.

The three, along with former Buffalo City mayor Zukiswa Ncitha‚ former deputy mayor Themba Tinta‚ former speaker Luleka Simon-Ndzele‚ senior councillor Sindiswa Gomba‚ senior city official Ondela Mahlangu‚ and business people Viwe Vazi and Dean Fanoe and some of their companies face charges relating to millions of rands earmarked for memorial services.

The Grahamstown High Court yesterday also directed Jacobs to order the director of public prosecutions to provide the three with the further particulars that were requested in 2014. These related in particular to the charges where the state alleged that the accused acted with common purpose in defrauding the state.