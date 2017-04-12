Money-grabbing frenzy as robbers drop R200k haul

Armed robbers were widely hailed as “heroes” on social media after they dropped a brandy box containing R200 000 of looted cash at a bustling taxi rank.

The gang had robbed Village Liquor Store in Duncan Village last Tuesday at 12.30pm.

However, queries by the Dispatch revealed that the gang, rather than being generous, might have been a bunch of clumsy butterfingers and dropped the cash in their haste to get away.

For the full story get a copy of the Dispatch or subscribe to our e-Edition for the complete newspaper with jobs, classifieds, crosswords, TV schedules and back editions