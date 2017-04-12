Cosatu’s Sdumo Dlamini on Wednesday told President Jacob Zuma to remain steadfast amid the growing calls for him to step down.

As the president celebrated his 75th birthday‚ thousands had gathered in Pretoria on Wednesday to march against his reign.

But thousands of others gathered in Kliptown‚ Soweto‚ to mark his birthday.

“We wish you that in these hard‚ trying times‚ as a father‚ a husband and leader‚ remain strong‚” said Dlamini.

He said workers affiliated to Cosatu wished him the best.

“As you are my leader‚ and we tackle these issues‚ I need you to be strong.”

Kebby Maphatsoe of the MKVMVA told Zuma that today was his day to “relax”.

“We want you not to stress about what is happening. While others stress out there‚ we are celebrating today‚” said Maphatsoe.

He said Zuma was being attacked because he had “touched a nerve” by speaking on land and the economy.

Maphatsoe assured Zuma that he wouldn’t be going anywhere.

“You will continue to lead till 2019. Don’t stress‚” said Maphatsoe.