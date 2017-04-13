AmaMpondo mourn loss of senior royal

AmaMpondo royal houses are mourning the death of one of the royal family’s senior members, Chief Malizole Gcinizizwe Ndamase, the uncle of Western Mpondoland monarch King Ndamase Ndlovuyezwe Ndamase.

Chief Ndamase was also the grandson of one of the victims of the SS Mendi warship which sank 100 years ago during Word War I.

The 80-year-old head of Mtakatye Traditional Council who died last week Tuesday, will be given a royal send-off on Monday at his Mampondomiseni Great Place near Ngqeleni.

The funeral is expected to be attended by thousands of mourners, including royals, politicians and business people and locals.

“We have lost one of the very few elders and stalwarts of AmaMpondo and one of the senior members of the royal family.

“Gcinizizwe was our pillar of strength, guiding and grooming us all. In all difficult meetings we relied upon his wisdom. He was not only a father figure to me, but to us all and was the glue that held the royal family together.

“His death is a big blow to AmaFaku and all the royal houses,” King Ndamase said.

Head of Gobisela Traditional Council and chairman of the preparatory committee Chief Mangaliso Jongusapho Bokleni said Gcinizizwe was everything to the royal family.

“We are all devastated. He left an indelible mark – not only on the royal family, but on the entire Mpondoland,” Bokleni said.

Gcinizizwe was the grandson of Chief Henry Bokleni, one of the prominent men who perished at sea when the SS Mendi warship sunk in February 1917.

He was the son of the late Chief DDP Ndamase, who was a minister in the KD Matanzima-led Transkei government.

“Gcinizizwe did not live in the shadow of his grandfather and father, but rose to prominence through his good work as a respected traditional leader, businessman, philanthropist, peacemaker and staunch member of the Anglican Church,” Bokleni said.

Gcinizizwe was also a farmer, businessman and one of the founding members of the Transkei Chamber of Commerce.

“He was also a staunch member of the ANC, but as a traditional leader welcomed all political leaders and treated them equally,” Bokleni said.

Gcinizizwe was a celebrated mediator and peacemaker who doused many civil and territorial conflicts.

When the Daily Dispatch visited the bereaved family on Tuesday, the Anglican Church Women’s Union was holding a prayer service while King Ndamase was overseeing a meeting of traditional leaders.

A big event called ukuxhonywa kwebhatyi (“hanging of the jacket”) will be held at 2pm on Sunday. This event is held by most churches when a member who wears the church cloth, dies.

Gcinizizwe is survived by his wife, Nyameka, six daughters and nine grandchildren. — lulamilef@dispatch.co.za