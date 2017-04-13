The newly appointed SABC interim board has “yet to engage” on the controversial 90% rule implemented by former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng. That’s the official line from the public broadcaster‚ despite reports that the interim board members had already decided to change the direction of 90% local content directive.

The interim board has been in an induction with all departments at the public broadcaster for three days. It is here that various department leaders are given the chance to introduce themselves‚ air their grievances and plot solutions.

TshisaLIVE has it on good authority that 5FM and Metro FM management brought up the 90% local rule as being a major challenge and‚ as a result of the rule‚ has seen a massive drop in advertising and listenership.

Last year‚ when the rule was implemented by then COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng‚ TshisaLIVE reported that 5FM was only told about the change on the day.

“It was a scramble to get everything in order. Nobody knew and suddenly everything had to be redone.”

The broadcaster’s interim board is set to meet to discuss scrapping the local content directive as a matter of priority.

“We are not diverting from local content. We are just pushing for a more structured approach‚” SABC interim board member Krish Naidoo told TshisaLIVE

The public broadcaster dismissed the reports saying that the board had only just completed a induction phase.

“The board has not engaged on this matter‚” said SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

The highly contentious 90% requirement has been a bone of contention since it was implemented in 2016. While Motsoeneng said that it was to raise the profile of South African artists and put money in their pockets instead of international artists‚ the dwindling audience figures and lack of advertising has had catastrophic effects on the towering building on Henley Road.