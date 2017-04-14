The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has warned the public to be extra cautious along the country’s coastline during the full moon spring tide that will prevail until after the Easter weekend.

“This Full Moon Spring Tide‚ which peaked at full moon‚ 11th April‚ will cause stronger than normal rip currents around the coast until at least the end of this long weekend.

“At all times bathers‚ anglers‚ paddlers‚ sail boarders and boaters should be aware of high tide‚ low tide and rip-currents‚” said NSRI spokesman Craig Lambinon.

He said rip currents were one of the greatest causes of drowning accidents around the South African coastline.

“Bathers and shoreline anglers are most at risk during a Spring Tide and extreme caution is advised.

“Over Easter Weekend go to beaches only where and when lifeguards are on duty and swim in safe demarcated swimming zones‚” Lambinon advised.