Gang suspect arrested in hospital after shootout with police

A gunfight between police and suspected gangsters in Port Elizabeth on Thursday afternoon saw two people arrested‚ one of whom was nabbed at hospital after being shot in the stomach.

Police were investigating a tip-off about four men with firearms inside a house in Helenvale.

“As police entered the house‚ they noticed one person throwing a firearm into an adjacent room. A .22 calibre Astra pistol and three rounds of ammunition was found‚” police spokeswoman colonel Priscilla Naidu said. “The 26-year-old was arrested on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.”

Another man began to flee. “Police members chased after the suspect on foot and when he entered an alley‚ he started firing at the officers. Police retaliated by returning firing. The suspect jumped over a wall and escaped. However‚ police believed that the suspect may have been shot.”

Within an hour the 20-year-old was found at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

“He was arrested and detained on a charge of attempted murder. The man will remain in hospital under police guard.”

Mount Road Cluster head Major General Funeka Siganga welcomed the arrest.

“Such attacks on our officers will not deter us from executing our duties in ensuring the safety of our citizens in the Northern areas of Port Elizabeth‚” she said.