Nehawu denies link to torched BCM offices

A union has denied claims its striking members set fire to Buffalo City offices of the department of social development, calling the allegations a “smear campaign”.

National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) provincial secretary Miki Jaceni said the organisation was unaware of the fire at the Oxford Street offices, which destroyed files containing information about community projects.

Security guards were allegedly intimidated while tyres belonging to eight vehicles were also slashed.

The files contained business plans and payment records of non-profit organisations around the BCM area.

Jaceni said Nehawu distanced itself from the allegations as their members were in no way involved.

“Nehawu distances itself from any acts of violence, intimidation and the [torching of] buildings. Our members were not involved in the incident.

“Leveling allegations against us is nothing but a smear campaign and proof must be brought forward if it exists, to counter our claim of innocence.

“We condemn this smear campaign against our members,” Jaceni said.

He confirmed that Nehawu members were striking in a bid to reach an agreement with the office of the minister to find a proper resolution to the union’s problems.

“Nehawu members have conducted themselves in a very peaceful and disciplined manner during the entire period of the strike and therefore it is very unlikely that the same members would act differently when there is already progress to resolve their current dispute.”

It was alleged that the mob kicked in a back door and set fire to a storeroom and the registry.

The files that were destroyed in the fire were those of non-profit organisations that receive funding from the department, which serves as the core mandate of the department.

Social development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi said the police were still investigating, while the department counted its costs.

“Obviously there’s criminality around this incident.

“Our responsibility therefore, is to allow the law enforcement agencies to do their job in apprehending whoever is responsible for this.

“Internally, we will undertake all necessary disciplinary processes to any of our staff found to have been accomplices in this matter,” she said.

Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala said an investigation is currently underway but no arrests had been made.

“Police were dispatched to the crime scene on Wednesday after the matter was reported,” Mqala said.

“A case of attempted arson and malicious damage to property was opened at East London police station.”

No arrests had been made.