Call for state to respect traditional leaders

The funeral of an Eastern Cape chief turned into a political rally as speakers lashed at President Jacob Zuma’s government for undermining traditional leaders and making the institution irrelevant.

Contralesa general secretary Chief Xolile Ndevu was speaking at the funeral of Chief Malizole Gcinizizwe Ndamase at MaMpondomiseni village near Ngqeleni yesterday, saying the state was not treating people living in rural areas with the respect they deserved as voters.

The funeral was attended by hundreds of people including Labour Deputy Minister Chief Phathekile Holomisa, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa, premier Phumulo Masualle, cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Fikile Xasa, agriculture MEC Mlibo Qoboshiyane as well as ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa.

Among the royals were the Xhosa King Mpendulo Sigcawu, Western Mpondoland King Ndamase Ndamase as well as Western Thembuland King Dalimvula Matanzima.

Chief Ntandoyesizwe Ndamase said key to the challenges were delays by the state to pass the amended Traditional Courts Bill.