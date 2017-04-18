DA leader Mmusi Maimane has made an appeal to what he says are the “good people within the ANC” to join other opposition parties in their call for President Jacob Zuma’s removal.

Maimane said this during a march against state capture to the Limpopo treasury offices in Polokwane on Tuesday.

Hundreds of protesters dressed in DA T-shirts marched down the streets of Polokwane CBD‚ carrying placards and singing.

Only a few supporters from other opposition parties could be spotted among those who were marching.

Maimane said South Africa had bad people who were violating the country’s constitution. But there were also good people‚ including those within the ANC‚ who were fighting against corruption.

“Today I want to speak to the good people within the ANC. They are there. They are fighting and they are working. When the good people like Ahmed Kathrada and Nelson Mandela die‚ sometimes I think to myself the good ANC is only in heaven‚” he said.

Maimane also took the opportunity to slam Zuma for his racial comments on recent marches‚ which took place in cities across the country.

“When we march against Jacob Zuma‚ he says it’s only the white people who are marching against him. We are here to tell him that it’s not white people‚ it’s not black people‚ it’s not Indian people‚ it’s South Africans standing together‚ saying Jacob Zuma must go‚” he said.

Limpopo’s treasury MEC Rob Tooley received a memorandum from the marchers addressing various issues‚ including state capture and irregular expenditure in the province.

-TMG Digital/SowetanLIVE