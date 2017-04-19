Business punts Ebuhlanti entrance fee for upgrade

Members of the Border-Kei Chamber of Business (BKCOB) have caused a stir in the Buffalo City Metro council after proposing the authority charge an entrance fee to Ebuhlanti.

The chamber suggested that the council upgrade the popular braai and party spot, also known as Marina Glen, with a “management structure” to administer the entrance fee.

The idea was revealed in a 33-page report submitted to the metro by the organisation of 700 members as part of BKCOB’s development needs and priorities.

Members include state-owned enterprises such East London Industrial Development Zone, Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC), Eskom, Telkom, Transnet and Industrial Development Corporation.

The report was tabled in council last month as an external stakeholders’ development needs report for the metro’s Integrated Development Plan 2016 to 2021.

The chamber said it would like to emphasise the importance of the sleeper site development in terms of facilitating the release of land, allocation of professional fees and capital budget as part of the central East (IDP) for the period London urban renewal.