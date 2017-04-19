A Jaguar driver has been arrested for driving at 231 km/h on the N4 near Alkmaar‚ outside Nelspruit.

The driver has been taken to the Nelspruit police station for detention before his court appearance‚ said Joseph Mabuza‚ spokesperson for the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety‚ Security and Liaison.

He will be charged with reckless and negligent driving.

MEC Pat Ngomane applauded the two arresting officers for their great work‚ saying that suicidal drivers should be removed from the road as they also put the lives of other road users in danger.