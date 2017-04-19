Former COO of the SABC who described himself as the only one Hlaudi Motsoeneng in South Africa is looking forward to his second disciplinary hearing‚ saying he is “gonna walk” it.

He told a media conference on Thursday that the court had ruled he must stay at home until his disciplinary hearing. But he was confident of success.

“I am gonna walk the second one. I walked the first one.

“I am enjoying myself. I enjoyed being fired and coming back. I enjoyed it.

“Some people think a disciplinary hearing is the end of the working . For me‚ it is beginning of the world.”

The media conference was held to defend the policy of government radio stations playing 90% local music.

The new SABC board may review policy soon as it been blamed for declining listeners and less advertising revenue.

Motsoeneng said that The Friends of Hlaudi Motsoneng had organised the media conference because he was inundated with questions about his suspension.

“Everywhere I go people are asking about these allegations.

“Around the world people talk about Hlaudi. They even don’t know what this man looks like.”

What you see is what you get‚ he said about himself.

“ I have a very good team. “You know‚ I have advocate Zola Majavu. What I know is I am a fighter‚” he said.

Then he defended his decision to insist SABC radio stations only show 90% content

“I am not apologetic about the decisions about SABC.”

He said the 90% music content policy was boosting local artists sales .

“They are starting to employ other people.”

He said black and white people needed to work together and that the quota benefited both black and white people.

Local artists sang and danced at the conference and publicly praised Motsoeneng.

He was referred to by his supporters as “the rose that grew from the concrete” and “The people’s CEO“. They also referred to him as “Mr 90%”.