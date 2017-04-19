Off-duty officer shoots friend and then himself

An off-duty police officer shot a civilian friend, allegedly by mistake, at the state barracks in King William’s Town on Sunday morning before turning the gun on himself.

The friend, who is believed to have been visiting over the Easter weekend, was later rushed to a local hospital, after sustaining serious injuries, while the policeman died.

The two men, both aged 30, had been alone in the same room at the time of the incident.

King William’s Town spokesman Captain Nkosikho Mzuku said the police constable was working at Protection Security Services (PSS) in King William’s Town.

“It is indeed with great sadness that we confirm the incident where an off-duty police constable, 30 years, allegedly mistakenly shot his civilian friend and thereafter turned the gun on himself. The incident happened at the police barracks rooms, King William’s Town on Sunday morning April 16 2017,” said Mzuku.

“The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident is not clear at this stage but will be investigated by the Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). A case of murder and an inquest have been opened for investigation.”