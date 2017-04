Somewhere in Ladysmith‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ some lucky person is suddenly R58.7 million richer after winning Tuesday’s mega PowerBall PLUS jackpot.

Ithuba said on Wednesday that the winner had yet to come forward and claim their newly found millions.

The winning ticket was a R30 Quick Pick ticket purchased from De Francas Spar in Ladysmith.

The whopping jackpot had eluded players for several weeks.