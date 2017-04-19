Thembus rejoice over a bundle of princely joy

King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo’s Bumbane Great Place was abuzz with excitement last week following the birth of his first grandson.

Named Onesisa by the jailed Thembu monarch himself, the infant was revealed to the public for the first time last week.

The parents are Dalindyebo’s eldest son and acting King Azenathi Dalindyebo and his wife Usikhumbulile. The couple, who are both in their early 20s, married on November 19.

The family said the name Onesisa meant “gracious merciful God” while his mother Usikhumbulile’s name means “God has remembered us”.

Azenathi is the only child of Dalindyebo and Queen Nocollege Dalindyebo.

“This is one of the milestones in my life,” said Azenathi.

“I already feel how good it is to be a father and how demanding is the child,” said Azenathi.

“I hope God will guide us through to be good parents to the baby and raise him. I am happy that it was my own father who named my first child, my son. This means a lot to me and my wife.”

Usikhumbulile said she was happy for Azenathi, his parents and family and the entire Dlomo clan and nation.

“This is a joyous moment for us. He is so sweet and cute and weighed over 3kg at birth,” she said of her son.

The youngest Thembu prince was born on March 10 in East London.

However, the family had to follow long held customs that a royal child should be hidden or in seclusion for a period of time before being introduced to the nation.

Onesisa was originally kept at his mother’s Cofimvaba home and a sheep was slaughtered to welcome him into the family and nation.

He was then on Thursday taken to Bumbane Great Place by a delegation from Usikhumbulile’s home. Members of the delegation brought with them presents including baby food and disposable nappies.

Dlomo elders including Chief Thandisizwe Mtirara, Chief Dumisani Mgudlwa, Chief Zwelodumo Mtirara, Queen Nocollege Dalindyebo and Prince Komkom Dalindyebo were on hand to welcome Onesisa.

Thandisizwe Mtirara officiated over a Dlomo ritual in which he told the ancestors they had a male descendent.

“It’s a boy, it is our prince, the grandson of Zwelibanzi and the great-grandson of Jonguhlanga. The genealogy and royal line of this family will continue,” he said.

Azenathi’s uncle Prince Nkululeko Dalindyebo fought back tears as he looked at Onesisa.

“I hope that my brother Zwelibanzi is the happiest grandfather,” he said, adding it was a pity the king was not present.

Before Thursday’s event Onesisa was blessed by pastors from the Assemblies of God Church in Ngangelizwe in Mthatha. — lulamilef@dispatch.co.za