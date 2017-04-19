WSU in a battle race to find a law degree prof

Walter Sisulu University (WSU) would not be able to hire professors and doctors to bolster their law school within six months as required by the Council on Higher Education (CHE).

This was said by WSU vice-chancellor Rob Midgely yesterday.

The institution is on the verge of losing accreditation for the LLB degree after a review by CHE found that the the law school had underqualified staff.

The institution admitted they lacked professors and lecturers with doctorates.

They were also red flagged by the statutory body for having poor learning infrastructure including lecture halls and computer laboratories.

Midgely said although WSU had established a committee to devise an improvement plan, he said six months would not be enough to find law professors.

“I am confident that we would meet most of our requirements before the deadline but my biggest concern is getting a professor from another institution to agree to join us within that period which is not possible. In my experience it takes at least a year for a professor to serve a notice of intention to move,” said Midgely.

He said the R183-million grant which WSU received as part of improving the historically disadvantaged institution would help.

“Another thing we need to make clear is that the CHE will not discredit us, but want us to improve.”

During the nationwide review of state universities, WSU’s electrical and mechanical engineering programmes also failed to meet the required standards.

More positively, WSU spokeswoman Yonela Tukwayo said the institution received positive feedback from CHE for their law clinic, library resources and street law course.