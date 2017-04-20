Branch look to Sisulu for Zuma’s post

The race to succeed President Jacob Zuma has been thrown wide open with Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu due to address an ANC branch in the province which has given its tacit support to her becoming the next ANC top leader.

ANC Ward 11 branch chairman in the Amathole region, Sipiwo Venkile, confirmed yesterday that they had invited the minister and would engage her Sisulu about ANC succession at the launch.

“This is a launch of our branch but we cannot leave out the December succession discussions.

“She is an experienced leader who led several government departments and went into exile and became an MK operative,” said Venkile.

Sisulu’s spokesman, Vusi Tshose, confirmed yesterday that the minister would be in the Eastern Cape tomorrow for the launch, but said the minister was not informed about any discussions relating to ANC succession.

“It’s the official renaming of the branch. She (Sisulu) was invited to do the official renaming as a member of the NEC. That’s the brief.

“She does not have any other information except that of the official opening of the branch,” Tshose said.

The branch, which covers several villages including Rabhula, Tsoxa, Lower Zingcuka, as well as lower Ngqumeya used to be called Ntabakandoda.

But due to changes in its demarcation before last year’the 2016 s local elections, members decided to rebrand it and name it after Reverend Zaccheus Richard Mahabane, a former ANC president from 1924-1927.

The Methodist pastor was also re-elected as president between 1937 to 1940.

“What makes her [Sisulu] stand out is that she has never been tainted by these Gupta capturing issue, that is why we are considering her as our leader,” Venkile said.

The Gupta family has been at the centre of what is now known as state capture as a result of their alleged involvement and alleged influence in how the country is being run.

Evidence of their alleged direct role in the running of the state is also contained in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report published last November.

“If she [Sisulu] has anything to do with the Guptas, that is not according to our knowledge here,” said Venkile.

The ANC’s Youth League and Women’s League national executive committees have both declared their support for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to succeed President Zuma when the party elects its national leaders in December.

But the party has yet to declare nomination discussions open for the general membership, eight months before branches send delegates to elect the leaders.

Venkile said the that as Ward 11 ANC members they were are aware that “this matter [succession] is yet to be opened for public debate.

“But we are concerned that other structures such as the women’s league and youth league are allowed to make their preferences known.

“We are going to raise concerns about those contradictions at the launch and make our voices heard,” he said. — zineg@dispatch.co.za