Child rapist jailed for 90 years

An East London man who sexually assaulted girls as young as four years old has been sentenced to 90 years in prison by the Grahamstown High court sitting in East London.

Four of the girls had been in the safe house run by the 58-year-old’s relative because they were victims of rape.

The man, 58, who cannot be identified as he is related to the victims was sentenced on April 5, after he was found guilty on eight charges including rape, attempted rape and sexual assault.

The crimes were committed between 1992 and 2014 in East London’s suburb of West Bank and in the Queenstown area.

He received 17 years in jail for two counts of indecent assault; eight years for attempted rape; 25 years for three counts of sexual assault and 15 years for rape.

Another victim, a boy, is the rapist’s stepson.

The case was investigated by Detective Sergeant Bubele Dyasi of East London’s Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations Unit.