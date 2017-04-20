Help keep BCM’s needy warm

That unwanted babygrow or blanket could keep another infant warm this winter.

It is time to clear out cupboards ahead of Jersey Week.

Scores of compassionate people in Buffalo City Metro, mainly women, are hard at work knitting, collecting and packaging clothing ahead of the big Jersey Week distribution on May 8 and 9.

Last year, 28000 items were collected and distributed.

The effort sees 63 local organisations, and 25 senior volunteers joining pulling together to bring warmth to those less fortunate.

“This is an excellent opportunity for people everywhere to clear out their cupboards of clothing that is too small or is out of fashion in order to provide the really needy of East London with some winter warmth,” said Jersey Week spokeswoman Kathy Mogg.

When the Daily Dispatch visited the project, and saw women were knitting and sewing away furiously.

Surprisingly, the garments they are creating and collecting are for people from the age of birth to the very elderly.

Mogg and her committed knitters are hoping for a bumper collection of items for newborns to the elderly. had their sights and hopes set on raising the number of items for the poor to more than last year.

Volunteers are invited to go to the Cambridge Catholic Church Hall on Monday May 8 from 10am.

“Support of an hour or two of your time from all ages will be highly appreciated. Donations may include anything useful from money for knitting wool to school uniforms, blankets and any type of warm clothing.”

Mogg said volunteers would even collect items clothing from donors or goods could be dropped off at the church hall Cambridge Catholic Church Hall before May 8.

Request forms for clothing are available at Central Locksmiths in Devereux Avenue.

“At the church everything is sorted and packed to be delivered to the different charities that depend on this support system to make it through the winter,” Mogg said.

lFor inquiries contact Alayne Bush, convener of Jersey Week on (043)726-9541.