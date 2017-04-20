The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) on Thursday paid tribute to party stalwart and former student activist‚ Phillip Kgosana.

Kgosana died on Wednesday at the age of 80 in Akacia Private Hospital in Pretoria after a brief illness‚ the PAC said.

“Ntate Kgosana does not need introduction but known to both his friends and foes‚ his initials‚” the party said in a statement.

Kgosana rose through the ranks of the PAC at a young age.

He made his mark in March 1960 when he stepped forward to replace a regional leader who had been arrested on the eve of the anti-pass law campaign. Kgosana was then just 23 years old.

He was arrested after he led a historic march in Cape Town to protest the pass laws. Around 30 000 people took part in the march.

He was a student at the University of Cape Town and later pursued his studies in Ethiopia after fleeing the country.

President Jacob Zuma on Thursday expressed his condolences on Kgosana’s passing.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of this former freedom fighter who dedicated his life to the liberation of the people of South Africa. We wish to convey our deepest condolences to the Kgosana family and his political home‚ the Pan Africanist Congress. May his soul rest in peace‚” Zuma said in a statement.

Cope said Kgosana’s contribution to the anti-apartheid movement was “unquestionable”.

“He was also one of the selfless servants of our people. He had always put the people first; he was a very good example to many of us who were part of this bitter struggle against apartheid. The passing of Cde Kgosana is not only a loss to his family‚ but to the entire country.”

The PAC said that Kgosana is survived by his wife‚ Alice‚ three sons and two daughters.