Pasma suspends members who led to UFH election victory

The entire Pan Africanist Student Movement of Azania branch executive committee that led the organisation to victory in recent elections at the University of Fort Hare’s East London campus has been suspended.

Branch deputy secretary Lufefe Sopazi, who contested the elections as an independent, has also been expelled. Sopazi did not contest at branch level, but at institutional level and secured a seat.

The suspension and expulsion has confused the Jeff Masemola branch members who told the Daily Dispatch they were expecting to be applauded for a job well done.

Those suspended include branch chairman person Zukisani Nyewe, secretary Zikhona Flepisi, project coordinator Ziyanda Diniso, sports officer Mzuyisi Mhlahlo, organiser Luvo Ndila and political commissar Siphokuhle Maqume. For more details see tomorrow’s print edition of the Daily Dispatch.