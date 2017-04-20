Students are protesting over accommodation at Wits University in Johannesburg‚ a spokesperson said on Thursday.

Pictures posted on social media showed tyres burning near the entrance of the campus.

“Fees are not the only problem today. We have no services at the new Wits res. It’s been 4 months with no cleaning services‚” Nonhlanhla Mbonane tweeted.

“We have no WiFi‚ cleaning services‚ transport to campus at night. We pay so much but nothing to show for it. Health issues.

“No female she-bins. Our res is a health hazard yet @WitsUniversity has kept quiet for months but they charge us.”

Shirona Patel‚ a university spokesperson‚ said about 100 protesting students had gathered at the intersection of Yale and Empire Roads.

“The protest has been contained to this area. The Dean of Students is on her way to receive a memorandum. Protection services are on the scene‚” Patel said.

“The academic program continues as usual. Students and staff should access campus using alternative entrances.”

The university’s senior executive team said the protest appeared to be about the new Yale Village residence‚ which opened this year.

“The protest is peaceful although a tyre has been burnt‚ causing smoke at the entrance‚” the senior executive team said in a statement.

“They have asked to hand over a memorandum to management. The Dean of Students is available to receive the memorandum and to engage with the affected students.”