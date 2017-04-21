Family wants suspect to ‘rot in jail’

The mother and grandmother of a four-year-old boy who was allegedly slaughtered by a relative in Port St Johns this week called for the justice system to ensure he “rots in prison”.

Their calls were echoed by the mother of the accused, who said her son needed to spend the rest of his life in jail.

Monwabisi Gwanya, 30, appeared in a packed Port St Johns Magistrate’s Court yesterday in connection with the horrific slaying of Kamvelihle Ngala.

Police spokeswoman Captain Nozuko Handile said the matter was postponed to May 2 for a formal bail application and Gwanya was remanded in custody.

Kamvelihle’s mother Nomvo Gwanya-Ngala, 32, her mother Nontuthuzelo Gwanya, 67, and her aunt Ntombentsha Gwanya, 64, who is the accused’s mother, said they feared he would “eat us as well”.

“After this I am very scared of him and fear for the lives of others,” said Ntombentsha.

They all agreed that Monwabisi needed to be kept away from society.

“He slaughtered and chopped my child into pieces, ate my child’s heart and brains and drank his blood,” a distraught Gwanya-Ngala said.

“For the sake of the lives of many children in my village, they must keep him in jail for the rest of his life.”

She said she would forever be haunted by thoughts of Kamvelihle crying for help.

Gwanya-Ngala said they had been shocked at the news as Monwabisi “loved children” and they loved him.

“Kamvelihle was his favourite.”

Ntombentsha said Kamvelihle’s death was terrible but the fact that it was her son who allegedly committed the act had further devastated her.

She said her son had a previous murder conviction for stabbing his friend and was sentenced to14 years in prison, but was released on parole in August last year.

The community has vowed to take the law into their own hands if Monwabisi is granted bail but Port St Johns mayor Lindelwa Rolobile called for calm and to let the law take its course.

Gwanya-Ngala said Kamvelihle’s funeral had been scheduled for April 27 at Kumancu in Khwanyana near Port St Johns.