Human trafficking case set for trial

The case of the three men accused of kidnapping and forcing a 17-year-old girl into marriage will go on trial next month.

Two of the three appeared briefly before the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court today, while the 26-year-old “husband” was said to be too sick to attend.

The two men, aged 70 and 51, face charges of human trafficking; while the 26-year-old, who was not present because of an illness, faces charges of abduction and attempted rape.

Due to the nature of the crime, the accused cannot be named until they have been asked to plead.

The suspects were arrested in January and were granted bail of R2000 each.

Their trial will commence May 30 at the Mthatha Regional Court