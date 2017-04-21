Mentally ill patient killed by car after escape

A mentally ill patient died this week after he was run over by a car while running out of Bhisho Hospital.

Yesterday provincial health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo confirmed the “unfortunate incident” that took place on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately yesterday, a male patient went through perimeter fencing and while being followed by hospital staff and security he attempted to cross the road and was knocked down by a car – and was declared dead on the scene,” Kupelo said.

The 30-year-old patient died after 4pm on Wednesday.

He cannot be named until his next of kin has been informed.

“On behalf of the health MEC [Dr Pumza Dyantyi] and top management, the department wishes to send our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased,” Kupelo said.

Kupelo said this is not the first time a mentally ill patient has tried to escape from a regional hospital.