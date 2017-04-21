Ontlametse Phalatse‚ a “pint-sized dynamite” that lived life to the fullest‚ was laid to rest on Friday morning in her hometown Hebron in the North West province.

Phalatse‚ the first black child in the world to have been diagnosed with the genetic condition Progeria Syndrome‚ was fondly remembered for her bravery.

Phalatse’s brother‚ Tshimologo‚ spoke of his loss and how he will always miss her courage and bravery.

“I will remember her for the love she had for God and how she always comforted us‚” he said.

The 18-year-old died last week‚ shortly after her birthday. One of her last wishes was to meet President Jacob Zuma‚ who recently granted her requested.

Zuma was also at the funeral on Friday.

Other high-profile mourners included gospel singer Rebecca Malope and North West premier Supra Mahumapelo.

Ontlametse was born with Progeria‚ a rare disease that accelerates ageing. Doctors had predicted that she would die around the age of 14.