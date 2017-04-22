Calls linked to ‘hitman’

The state submitted records from three cellphone companies yesterday showing the dates, time and locations an alleged hitman apparently called Eastern Cape department of health and former provincial government spokesman Sizwe Kupelo, threatening to kill him.

The case resumed yesterday in East London Regional Court 3 after a six-month postponement.

The alleged hitman, Mkhuthazi Excellent Gxaleka, is on trial for the 2014 charge of extortion.

He allegedly called and sent text messages to Kupelo and Ngcobo-based medical doctor Litha Mboyana, claiming he had been hired to kill them and that they should pay him to prevent the hits.

While Mboyana paid Gxaleka R115000, Kupelo reported the matter to the police.

Gxaleka was arrested late in 2014 and has been in custody since.

He is being represented by attorney Ntsikelelo Manyisane.

Magistrate Nomthandazo Vabaza is presiding in the matter.

The billing records submitted yesterday by state prosecutor Advocate Nceba Ntelwa were accompanied by affidavits signed by executives from MTN, Cell C and Vodacom, confirming the calls to Sizwe Kupelo were made from their networks.

For the full story get a copy of the Dispatch or subscribe to our e-Edition for the complete newspaper with jobs, classifieds, crosswords, TV schedules and back editions.