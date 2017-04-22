Metro halls face neglect

The Buffalo City Metro does not have enough money to maintain some of its halls. As a result a councillor sometimes cleans one of the halls himself.

The shortage of funds was revealed in a report tabled and noted in council last month concerning the status of the Scenery Park, Ndevana Hall and the Airport (Santa) Hall.

Former acting city manager Nceba Ncunyana said in the report that it was a challenge that BCM did not have a sufficient budget and staff for both the maintenance and administration of the community halls.

He said at least two general workers, one caretaker and two security guards were needed to run each of the affected halls.

