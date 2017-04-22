Million to gather in Bloem to pray

More than one million people are expected to gather in Bloemfontein today, crying out to God for the restoration of South Africa.

The national day of prayer meeting will be led by charismatic revival evangelist Angus Buchan.

The idea for a national prayer gathering came about after Buchan received a passionate plea in a video clip to call South Africans together in prayer.

In a statement, Buchan said he was challenged by the heartfelt plea and could not shake it off.

“Early the next morning, while going for a run, I felt the Holy Spirit speak two things into my heart, ‘It’s Time. One million people’,” he said.

The message from the Holy Spirit is what led to today’s prayer meeting.

Buchan said the purpose of the national prayer meeting, the largest in the history of South Africa, would be “to call upon the Lord Jesus Christ”.

“We want to see an end to the senseless murder, rape, corruption and total disregard of human life in which every man is a law unto himself.

“We firmly believe that if our nation stands together as one, and calls upon the name of Jesus Christ, He will hear us and heal our nation and bring peace to our hearts and homes,” he said.

Many East Londoners have also embarked on the journey to step out in faith and believe in God for the restoration of the nation.

