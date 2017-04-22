Nigerian pastor stays behind bars after arrest

Controversial Nigerian pastor Tim Omotoso will remain behind bars until May 3 as the Hawks continues its investigation into allegations that he lured girls from various churches to his house to molest them.

Omotoso has been charged with two counts of human trafficking – in contravention of Section 71 of Act 32 of 2007 – as well as two counts of sexual assault.

He has hired prominent Port Elizabeth defence attorney Alwyn Griebenow to represent him in the face of the shocking allegations that he transported women and girls from various branches of the church he heads – Jesus Dominion International – to his home in Umhlanga Rocks where he sexually exploited them.

The pastor appeared tired as he entered the packed courtroom around 12.30pm yesterday. Inside Griebenow squared off against prosecutor Advocate Zelda Swanepoel and argued for an earlier bail application.

For the full story get a copy of the Dispatch or subscribe to our e-Edition for the complete newspaper with jobs, classifieds, crosswords, TV schedules and back editions.