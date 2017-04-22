OR Tambo to back Gwede

The ANC’s OR Tambo region will be backing the party’s current secretary-general Gwede Mantashe come the national elective congress in December, while it will support provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane as provincial chairman in July.

Regional chairman Xolile Nkompela yesterday said the region wanted Mabuyane to take up the chairmanship.

He was speaking at the region’s Chris Hani Memorial lecture, which was addressed by Mantashe.

“We are a big region but also not a confused region. First we will go to the provincial conference and support comrade Mabuyane. We want the media to understand this – if we are saying something that is not allowed, we apologise. We are not nominating but he [Mantashe] must know that we are with Gwede Mantashe as the OR Tambo region,” he said.

Earlier this year, the Daily Dispatch reported that Mantashe had revealed interest in succeeding president Jacob Zuma as the party’s next president while addressing an SACP event in East London.

For the full story get a copy of the Dispatch or subscribe to our e-Edition for the complete newspaper with jobs, classifieds, crosswords, TV schedules and back editions.