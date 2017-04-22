Three national depts’ power cut over debt

An Eastern Cape municipality had to cut electricity supply to three national government departments in Dordrecht on Wednesday, as the department of Public Works had failed to pay its electricity debt to the local authority.

The police, magistrate’s court and prison were left without electricity on Wednesday, after the Lady Frere-based Emalahleni municipality cut their power because they owed the cash-strapped authority R1.5-million.

Emalahleni municipality incorporates Dordrecht, Lady Frere and Indwe.

The power was reconnected on Thursday after the Department of Public Works managed to settle the debt, which had been in arrears for five years.

The municipality revealed yesterday that the police, court and the prison were the biggest culprits, among other defaulting government departments in the town.

The police owed R150000, Dordrecht Magistrate’s Court owed R760000, while the prison had an outstanding debt of R550000.

Emalahleni buys bulk electricity from Eskom, then sells it to the public at slightly hiked tariffs so as to bring in revenue.

Emalahleni local municipality spokesman Luthando Nqumkana said: “We had a series of engagements with them regarding their debt, we were left with no option but to cut them off.

“This is the decision of the council – to collect revenue and debt to ensure that we are a financially viable municipality that is able to deliver services.

“Nevertheless, we reconnected them [on Thursday] evening as they have managed to pay what was due.

“There are other departments that are owing the municipality.”

Nqumkana said the greatest portion of the debt was from the department of public works, as most of the government department buildings belong to them.

The municipality has a monthly revenue of R1.4-million, which it collects from all ratepayers, with R286000 of it coming from electricity.

Eastern Cape provincial police confirmed to the Dispatch that the town’s only police station could not take emergency calls the entire day on Wednesday.

Provincial police spokeswoman Brigadier Marinda Mills even advised the public to call the station commander directly on her cellphone.

A crisis committee from the police, correctional services and magistrate’s court was formed to discuss a solution with public works.

Emalahleni municipality’s DA councillor Peter Greyling said the 34-seat council could not carry the escalating bill of the national government departments.

The 114 prisoners housed at Dordrecht prison apparently panicked after the facility was plunged into total darkness on Wednesday.

Eastern Cape Department of Correctional Services commissioner Nkosinathi Breakfast said the authorities had to use lamps and torches to regain order at the facility.

Breakfast said food supplies in fridges were spoilt during the power cuts on Wednesday. The facility’s generator was also not working as it was in the process of being replaced at the time of the power cuts.

“Following a meeting with the Department of Public Works and the municipal management, the electricity was switched back on.” Breakfast said.

Department of Justice spokesman Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga said the electricity was restored on Thursday at the magistrate’s court.

“The matter is being attended to urgently by the National Department of Public Works and Emalahleni municipality, with the view of ensuring that there is no disturbance to service delivery,” Mhaga said.

Greyling said the municipal management’s decision to cut the power had been correct.

National Public Works spokesman Thami Mchunu promised to respond to the Dispatch’s e-mailed questions sent on Thursday but had not done so at the time of writing yesterday. — malibongwed@dispatch. co.za — Additional reporting by Tyra Warren/ Anelisa Kom