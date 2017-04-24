ANC leader survives car accident

ANC Sarah Baartman regional secretary Scara Njadayi has survived a horrific car accident on the R72 between Port Alfred and East London.

Njadayi was travelling from his home from the East London to Nelson Mandela Bay halfway point town when he lost control of his vehicle.

However, he survived and came out without a scratch although the car may potentially be a write–off.

He recalled: “It was not long after I had left Port Alfred at around 8pm on Monday when the accident took place.

“The weather was terrible as it was pouring so the road was slippery. So my car began to dance on the road and as I was trying to control it before I knew it overturned at least once and plunged into the roadside hill with wheels facing up.”

Njadayi said he was pleased to come out without injuries although the car was damaged and was towed away from the accident scene.

He could not immediately confirm whether the car was a write–off since he was yet to get an update from his car insurer.

Although Njadayi was doing fine, he said he would be booking an appointment with a doctor later today for a thorough checkup to be on the safe side.