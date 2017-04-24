DA elective congress to pay tribute to Trollip

The DA in the Eastern Cape will use its elective congress to celebrate one of its longest serving provincial leaders, Athol Trollip.
DA national leader Mmusi Maimane is expected to deliver the keynote address at the congress.
The party will hold its much anticipated elective congress in two weeks after it was postponed earlier this year. Members will choose new provincial leaders, including a replacement for Trollip.
Congress convenor Elmarie Botha said the party had managed to finalise all logistics leading up to the congress, including conducting audits of the nominees for key positions. She said they were expecting about 400 delegates.
“The programme has been finalised and we have decided to pay tribute to Athol Trollip,” said Botha, adding the voting process was expected to start on a Friday evening.
The DA postponed the conference saying there was an issue with branch member numbers.
“We have subsequently combined smaller branches and have reconvened BGMs. We have also run checks on the nominees and checked if they were in financial good standing with the party,” Botha said.
DA members that hold public office are expected to pay a monthly “tithe” to the party.
The DA’s current chairwoman Veliswa Mvenya is one of those running for the top provincial post. She has submitted her preferred leadership team to contest the party’s provincial elections.
The names include DA caucus leader in Buffalo City Metro council Terrence Fritz; long-serving DA member Gustav Rautenbach and DA women’s network provincial chairwoman Celeste Barker.
Another vying for the job is Nqaba Banga whose team includes Bobby Stevenson; DA youth leader Yusuf Cassim; Chantel King and Andrew Whitfield. —
