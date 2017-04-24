DA elective congress to pay tribute to Trollip

The DA in the Eastern Cape will use its elective congress to celebrate one of its longest serving provincial leaders, Athol Trollip.

DA national leader Mmusi Maimane is expected to deliver the keynote address at the congress.

The party will hold its much anticipated elective congress in two weeks after it was postponed earlier this year. Members will choose new provincial leaders, including a replacement for Trollip.

Congress convenor Elmarie Botha said the party had managed to finalise all logistics leading up to the congress, including conducting audits of the nominees for key positions. She said they were expecting about 400 delegates.

“The programme has been finalised and we have decided to pay tribute to Athol Trollip,” said Botha, adding the voting process was expected to start on a Friday evening.

The DA postponed the conference saying there was an issue with branch member numbers.