Former BCM mayor hands herself over to Hawks

Former Buffalo City Metro mayor Zukiswa Ncitha and the city’s head of executive support services Ncumisa Sidukwana handed themselves over to the Hawks this morning.

Arrest warrants for the two were issued last month when they were implicated in a 2015 BCM fraud case opened with police by then city manager Andile Fani.

Ncitha, a member of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), and Sidukwana made a brief appearance in the East London Magistrate’s Court this afternoon before they were released on R2500 bail.

They have been warned not to interfere with the investigation by communicating with the witnesses including Fani. The case was postponed to June 7 for further investigation.