Tete does it for Nick

In a weekend drenched in mourning after the death of his former trainer Nick Durandt, Zolani Tete became the dual world champion while on a flight from England back home.

This after beating Arthur Villanueva of Philippines in a fight that was upgraded to a WBO interim World bantamweight title clash.

The fight was originally scheduled as an eliminator until a series of dramatic developments played out at the weekend.

Firstly, Tete beat Villanueva handing him his second loss in 32 bouts as he won every round to capture the interim title at the Leicester Arena.

The interim title was created after WBO champion Marlon Tapales also of Philippines failed to make the weight for his voluntary title defence against Japanese Shohei Omori on the same day of the Tete-Villanueva fight.

After dedicating his win to the late Durandt, who died in a motor cycle accident a day earlier, Tete found himself returning home as a fully-fledged champion through a combination of bizarre incidents.

When Tapales could not make the weight the title became vacant with only the Japanese eligible to win it if he beat the Filipino, failing which Tete would be elevated to a full champion status.

But the Mdantsane boxer did not know about the outcome in Japan as he was on board from Birmingham to Dubai where he was to catch a connecting flight back home.

“Please send us a message to update us about Tapales fight but we are holding a collective prayer that he wins in order for us to be champions,” pleaded Tete’s manager Mla Tengimfene to the Daily Dispatch before boarding the flight.

With the country gripped into suspense combined with the sombre atmosphere stemming from Durandt’s death, Tapales rallied to stop Omori in the 11eleventh round yesterdayon Sunday to hand Tete the belt on a silver platter.

But the Tete team had no idea that he was now a world champion as he it was on board.

The dramatic developments could not have been scripted even by the best movie director.

When the Tete camp took a connecting flight in Dubai to SA, Tengimfene quickly called the Dispatch to find out about the result from in Japan.

When told that Tete was now a world champion owing to Tapales’ win, Tengimfene remarked: “Are you sure, my bra? Please do not pullplay a fast one on us.”

Zolani then demanded the phone to be handed to him to confirm the news.

When informed that he was now a world champion he could not conceal his delight.

“I think I am still sleeping here and I am dreaming. Please do not wake me up because this is an incredible dream. To get into a flight as an interim champion and get out of it as a champion without getting into the ring is nothing short of a miracle.”

Tete moves into an ensconced status of being one the very few boxers in the land to win world titles of two major world bodies in two different divisions. This after he first won the IBF junior bantamweight title which he later vacated. Better yet he becomes probably the first – ever boxer in the world to be crowned a world champion whilest up in the air.

The Tete team will arrive it East London at 4.: 30 pm this afternoon in what promises to be the biggest reception ever.