Former Amathole mayor faces trial

Former Amathole district municipality mayor Nomasikizi Konza will go on trial in August in connection with R2.5-million the municipality donated to a beauty pageant in 2015.
It is the state’s case Konza and her political ally, Nanziwe Rulashe allegedly defrauded the district municipality of more than R2.5-million under the pretext of funding the annual Miss Amathole Heritage Beauty Pageant.
The pageant was organised by Rulashe who, according to the state, used some of the funds to buy herself a luxury vehicle.
It is the state’s case that some of the funds claimed from the financially struggling municipality to cover the costs for accommodation, a gala dinner, marketing, venue hire and other logistics, ended up in the personal bank accounts of the accused.
At the time of the alleged fraud, Rulashe was the ANC ward councillor in the thenNkonkobe municipality, and former chairwoman of the municipal public account committee at ADM.
Konza, who is out on R15 000 bail, was arrested on fraud charges by the Hawks on May 23 last year alongside Rulashe.
Three other people, Sigcinile Saba, Mawande Njeza and Rulashe’s younger sister Anita, were also arrested on the same charge by the elite police unit.
All accused, except for Rulashe, made another brief appearance in the East London Regional Court yesterday, where the court heard a pre-trial conference will be held between today and June 7 to allow the defence and the state to sort outstanding matters.
State prosecutor Advocate Diniso Ketani yesterday told Regional Court 3 presiding magistrate Nomthandazo Vabaza that the matter must be postponed to June 7 to allow the defence and the state to finalise outstanding matters in preparation for trial.
The trial is expected to run on August, 22, 23 and 24.