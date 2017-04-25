Former Amathole mayor faces trial

Former Amathole district municipality mayor Nomasikizi Konza will go on trial in August in connection with R2.5-million the municipality donated to a beauty pageant in 2015.

It is the state’s case Konza and her political ally, Nanziwe Rulashe allegedly defrauded the district municipality of more than R2.5-million under the pretext of funding the annual Miss Amathole Heritage Beauty Pageant.

The pageant was organised by Rulashe who, according to the state, used some of the funds to buy herself a luxury vehicle.

It is the state’s case that some of the funds claimed from the financially struggling municipality to cover the costs for accommodation, a gala dinner, marketing, venue hire and other logistics, ended up in the personal bank accounts of the accused.

At the time of the alleged fraud, Rulashe was the ANC ward councillor in the thenNkonkobe municipality, and former chairwoman of the municipal public account committee at ADM.