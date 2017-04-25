Western Cape Premier Helen Zille opened up about her family’s history of depression.

Visiting a new commercial-scale garden for psychiatric patients at Lentegeur Hospital‚ in Mitchells Plain‚ Zille commended doctors for their unconventional and “revolutionary” treatment method.

The garden provides historically underprivileged patients with a work opportunity that Zille labeled as therapeutic.

“With gardening you see the result of your effort. It’s exciting knowing that you are contributing to this world and showing you can‚” Zille said.

The Western Cape government provided nearly R750‚000 after the premier learned of the project‚ and Zille said her family’s multigenerational battle with depression was behind her desire to develop new methods of care.

“The pervasive health disease known as depression has deep roots in my family. My great-grandmother committed suicide‚ my mother suffered bouts with it‚ and my husband had very severe bouts as a young adult‚” Zille said.

“I had two bouts of post-natal depression myself. I found one of the most important moments in my life was while in this tunnel of depression. When I couldn’t see a way out I still was learning an enormous amount about how to deal with life’s challenges.”

Zille credited support from her family and the medical community for her quick recovery. “Few people were lucky to have the support I did at that time. Unfortunately that is still true today‚” she said.

“To simply put people with mental heath challenges into institutions is the wrong approach for the vast majority who can live productive lives in an inclusive society.

“You can’t make a rule that one size fits all. The most advanced societies are the ones that understand the need of individual and cater to that individual.”

