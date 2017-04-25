WATCH: Jubilation as world champion Tete returns home as a hero

Mdantsane boxing sensation and newly crowned World Boxing Organisation (WBO) bantamweight champion Zolani Tete, yesterday returned home to a hero’s welcome.

This after his weekend historic victory that saw him winning his second major world championship in a convincing points victory over the Philippine’s Arthur Villanueva in England’s Leicester City Arena on Saturday.

Scores of supporters, government officials and sport personalities were waiting at the East London airport when the Mdantsane champion touched down.

His team included his brother Makazole, manager Mla Tengimfene and chief trainer Loyiso Mtya.

Among those to welcome Tete were his wheelchair-bound mother; sport, recreation, arts and culture (DSRAC) head of department Mzolisi Matutu; former boxing world champion Hawk Makepula; and various Buffalo City Metro politicians.

Speaking to the Daily Dispatch Tete said: “I’m over the moon. I would not have made it without the prayers of my family and supporters back home.”

He was looking to do unification bouts with other champions in the same bantamweight division.

“My next step is to conquer the World Boxing Association (WBA) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

“I want to be an undisputed champion in the bantamweight division in all the federations and associations of the world,” he said.

DSRAC MEC Pemmy Majodina, who later joined the mini celebrations at the East London City Hall, said Tete had flown the country’s flag high and made the Eastern Cape proud.

Tete also won the IBF junior bantamweight title, which he later vacated.

On the weekend he was fighting in a eliminator bout, which was eventually elevated into a full world championship after the champion Marlon Tapales of Philippines, who also fought elsewhere on the weekend, failed to make weight for his bout.

By winning the WBO, Tete becomes the only SA boxer to currently hold a major world title.

The judges scored his fight 120-109 and 119-108 twice, giving the Mdantsane maestro a unanimous points victory to take his record to 27 wins and three losses. — asandan@dispatch.co.za