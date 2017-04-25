Man arrested after rifle found hidden behind fridge

A Port Elizabeth man has been arrested after police found a modified hunting rifle hidden behind his fridge.

Police spokesman Constable Mncedi Mbombo said police raided the man’s house at about 11.40pm on Monday after receiving a tip-off about a stolen firearm stashed inside the Luzipho Street house in NU10‚ Motherwell.

“Police went to search the house and they found a hunting rifle hidden behind the fridge‚” he said.

The hunting rifle barrel had been sawn off and a scope was fitted to the top.

Mbombo said police were trying to establish who the gun belonged to.

The 20-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.