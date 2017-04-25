Nkandla hearing postponed

The disciplinary hearing of a public works official accused of having a role in the Nkandla saga has been postponed to July.

Public works employee Sibusiso Chonco earlier asked for the hearing to be delayed.

Chonco’s legal representative‚ Adrian Moodley‚ had argued that Chonco’s ill health meant he would not be able to defend himself adequately against the accusations.

Chonco is one of 10 department employees charged with flouting tender processes in appointing architect Minenhle Makhanya to oversee the R246-million in upgrades to President Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead.