Sibusiso Chonco‚ the first of 10 public works officials to face disciplinary action over the R246-million upgrade to President Jacob Zuma’s homestead‚ has appeared before a hearing.

This follows after a demand by the hearing’s chairman‚ Adv Thulani Khuzwayo‚ on Monday.

Chonco’s legal representative‚ Adrian Moodley‚ said on Monday that Chonco was suffering from depression‚ wasn’t able to concentrate and was heavily medicated.

Moodley said Chonco had been booked off work by his doctor from March 29 to April 29. He wanted a postponement of the hearing.

But Khuzwayo questioned the sick note‚ saying that it didn’t necessarily excuse Chonco from the hearing.

Chonco was at Tuesday’s hearing‚ but Moodley again argued for a postponement‚ citing medical reasons.

