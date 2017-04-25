Old-age home staffer admits to assault

Former Lily Kirchmann’s staff member Tshibangu Kolonji told the East London Regional Court this afternoon he assaulted Hope Shepherd because other nursing staff in the upmarket retirement home were doing it too.

The 21-year-old is on trial on charges of contravening the Older Persons Act of 2006 and assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was caught on a hidden camera set up in a TV set placed in Shepherd’s room by her daughter, Bernice Robertson.

The alleged assault took place on January 30 2015.

He appeared in the East London Regional Court this morning where he made the startling claim in front of Regional Court 4 magistrate Sadia Jacobs.

The case was postponed to May 5 for judgment.