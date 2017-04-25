Popular bar has residents fuming

A local watering hole in Amalinda Main Road has angered residents who say the establishment is keeping them up at night with its loud music which sometimes pumps until 5am.

Residents who share a boundary wall in Kettlewell Road with the Rhythm Bar, have had to install electric fences to keep intruders out and aluminium-framed windows to keep them from rattling.

Rhythm Bar owner, Jason Ioannides, flatly denied the allegations.

“I have never had anyone complain about the noise levels. If they tell me these things then we can come to some kind of agreement.”

Iaonnides said the noise complaints came as a surprise as some of the neighbours patronised his bar.

Resident, Errol Goddard, 50, said he had had enough of the loud noise and was considering selling the home he has lived in for 22 years.

“It is terrible living here. We can’t even have a decent conversation in our lounge at night because the noise is just that loud.

“It is unbearable. You can’t fall asleep with that racket.”

Goddard said they had a civil relationship with the previous owner of the pub who would turn the music down after they complained.

Another resident, David Robinson, 35, said the party would often spill over into their street where cars would screech tyres in front of their homes.

“I grew up in this house and it used to be such a quiet neighbourhood before the establishment opened.

“This bar is bringing unsavoury characters into our neighbourhood and because of this we had to install electric fences to keep them out,” Robinson said.

Pub crawlers would often jump into their yard before he electrified the fence.

Businesses close to the pub had barricaded their premises to restrict bar patrons from blocking entrances.

Charles Harris sold his Engen garage a year ago after a physical altercation with the bar’s owner.

“My petrol station was used as a toilet for his customers and each time I tried speaking to him, it resulted in conflict.

“Since the place first started out in 2010, I wrote letters to the Liquor Board and Buffalo City Metro but it was in vain until eventually I couldn’t take it any more.

“My customers were being intimidated and we would find broken bottles lying around the petrol station,” Harris said.

Ioannides said: “I am 100% willing to speak to the neighbours and come to some sort of compromise.”