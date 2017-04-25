Sex-for-jobs pair await their fate after DC hearing

Two top Bhisho legislature administrators implicated in the sex-for-jobs and jobs-for-pals scandal in 2015, will know their fate by next week when their internal disciplinary action is finalised.

The two, integrated human resources management general manager (GM) Malibongwe Ngcai and monitoring and evaluation GM Basil Mase, were suspended in January 2016. This after the Neela Hoosain commission had implicated them in the scandal.

Their suspension came after they took the institution and the commission’s report to court in December 2015, in a bid to prevent the legislature from publicising the report’s contents or implement its recommendations.

Also implicated was the institution’s former administration head, Pumelele Ndamase, who have since left administration and joined the legislature’s political benches, as ANC MPL. Ndamase was not charged internally, as he was no longer part of the legislature’s administration.

The institution’s administration head Vuyani Mapolisa yesterday confirmed that Ngcai and Mase’s disciplinary hearing, which has been going on for more than a year now, was wrapped up on Monday.

He said the only outstanding matter before the hearing was completely finalised, was a testimony from “a computer expert” contracted to determine the origins of some of the documents forming part of evidence against the two.

Both Ngcai and Mase yesterday refused to comment on the matter, while Ndamase could not be reached.