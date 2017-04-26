By Aron Hyman And Tanya Farber

The axeman’s blows which stole his brother’s life were so forceful that they sent drops of blood flying several metres through Henri van Breda’s second-storey bedroom window and onto the neighbour’s wall.

But the position of the droplets and the impenetrability of the fortified De Zalze security estate in Stellenbosch were two of the aspects in contention on the third day of Van Breda’s trial on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old stands accused of killing his mother‚ father and brother‚ and of attempting to kill his younger sister with an axe.

In what is likely to be a long and gruelling trial‚ the third day saw him sitting quietly behind his defence advocate‚ Piet Botha‚ who claimed it would be possible to scale a gate at a section of De Zalze’s perimeter.

Judge Siraj Desai responded in the High Court in Cape Town on Wednesday that it would be extremely “difficult and hazardous” for someone to climb the gate as there was electric fencing on top that could trigger security alarms if it was touched.

The submissions come a day after the inspection of the crime scene‚ where Van Breda’s attorney‚ Lorinda Van Niekerk‚ demonstrated that once on the premises of the estate‚ it would be possible to breach the boundary of 12 Goske Street via a side gate at number 11.

The defence’s report read: “The location of the blood opposite the window of the bedroom where the bodies of the male deceased were found … was pointed out … on the boundary wall of 13 Goske Street.”

.

However‚ state advocate Susan Galloway questioned this‚ saying it was not common cause that this was the exact position of the droplets.

She questioned the claim that the droplets were “in line” with the second-storey window.

Botha also said he did “not admit that the entire perimeter of the estate is fenced‚ electrified and/or equipped with cameras”. Because of this‚ further evidence will be led.

The case will resume in court on Tuesday for cross-examination of the first person on the scene‚ Stellenbosch policeman Sergeant Adrian Kleynhans.

– TMG Digital/TimesLIVE